TATA Cons. Prod Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,177.85 crore, up 11.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,177.85 crore in March 2023 up 11.78% from Rs. 1,948.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 250.46 crore in March 2023 up 21.47% from Rs. 206.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 389.34 crore in March 2023 up 19.61% from Rs. 325.50 crore in March 2022.