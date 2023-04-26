 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TATA Cons. Prod Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,177.85 crore, up 11.78% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TATA Consumer Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,177.85 crore in March 2023 up 11.78% from Rs. 1,948.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 250.46 crore in March 2023 up 21.47% from Rs. 206.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 389.34 crore in March 2023 up 19.61% from Rs. 325.50 crore in March 2022.

TATA Consumer Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,177.85 2,153.31 1,948.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,177.85 2,153.31 1,948.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 765.13 779.59 735.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 567.90 602.03 441.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.58 -66.49 -10.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 99.74 100.77 80.27
Depreciation 38.07 36.55 35.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 142.07
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 389.55 409.32 271.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 313.88 291.54 252.57
Other Income 37.39 43.42 37.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 351.27 334.96 290.45
Interest 7.59 7.33 7.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 343.68 327.63 283.26
Exceptional Items -13.03 -8.00 -10.63
P/L Before Tax 330.65 319.63 272.63
Tax 80.19 82.37 66.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 250.46 237.26 206.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 250.46 237.26 206.19
Equity Share Capital 92.90 92.90 92.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.70 2.56 2.24
Diluted EPS 2.70 2.56 2.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.70 2.56 2.24
Diluted EPS 2.70 2.56 2.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited