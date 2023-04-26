English
    TATA Cons. Prod Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,177.85 crore, up 11.78% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TATA Consumer Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,177.85 crore in March 2023 up 11.78% from Rs. 1,948.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 250.46 crore in March 2023 up 21.47% from Rs. 206.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 389.34 crore in March 2023 up 19.61% from Rs. 325.50 crore in March 2022.

    TATA Cons. Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.24 in March 2022.

    TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 734.45 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.24% returns over the last 6 months and -7.35% over the last 12 months.

    TATA Consumer Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,177.852,153.311,948.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,177.852,153.311,948.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials765.13779.59735.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods567.90602.03441.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.58-66.49-10.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost99.74100.7780.27
    Depreciation38.0736.5535.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----142.07
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses389.55409.32271.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax313.88291.54252.57
    Other Income37.3943.4237.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax351.27334.96290.45
    Interest7.597.337.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax343.68327.63283.26
    Exceptional Items-13.03-8.00-10.63
    P/L Before Tax330.65319.63272.63
    Tax80.1982.3766.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities250.46237.26206.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period250.46237.26206.19
    Equity Share Capital92.9092.9092.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.702.562.24
    Diluted EPS2.702.562.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.702.562.24
    Diluted EPS2.702.562.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results #TATA Cons. Prod #Tata Consumer Products
    first published: Apr 26, 2023 09:00 am