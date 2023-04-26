TATA Cons. Prod Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,177.85 crore, up 11.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,177.85 crore in March 2023 up 11.78% from Rs. 1,948.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 250.46 crore in March 2023 up 21.47% from Rs. 206.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 389.34 crore in March 2023 up 19.61% from Rs. 325.50 crore in March 2022.

TATA Cons. Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.24 in March 2022.

TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 734.45 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.24% returns over the last 6 months and -7.35% over the last 12 months.