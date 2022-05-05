 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TATA Cons. Prod Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,948.42 crore, up 5.32% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TATA Consumer Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,948.42 crore in March 2022 up 5.32% from Rs. 1,850.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.19 crore in March 2022 up 152.41% from Rs. 81.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 325.50 crore in March 2022 up 90.61% from Rs. 170.77 crore in March 2021.

TATA Cons. Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.89 in March 2021.

TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 803.30 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.91% returns over the last 6 months and 24.49% over the last 12 months.

TATA Consumer Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,948.42 2,030.48 1,850.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,948.42 2,030.48 1,850.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 735.95 746.38 892.96
Purchase of Traded Goods 441.18 440.47 363.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.18 57.64 22.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 80.27 90.91 92.18
Depreciation 35.05 35.73 33.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 142.07 -- 123.66
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 271.51 414.44 212.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 252.57 244.91 108.68
Other Income 37.88 23.80 28.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 290.45 268.71 137.40
Interest 7.19 7.28 7.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 283.26 261.43 129.48
Exceptional Items -10.63 -9.41 -14.43
P/L Before Tax 272.63 252.02 115.05
Tax 66.44 64.54 33.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 206.19 187.48 81.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 206.19 187.48 81.69
Equity Share Capital 92.16 92.16 92.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.24 2.03 0.89
Diluted EPS 2.24 2.03 0.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.24 2.03 0.89
Diluted EPS 2.24 2.03 0.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 09:00 am
