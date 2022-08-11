 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TATA Cons. Prod Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,076.88 crore, up 5.65% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TATA Consumer Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,076.88 crore in June 2022 up 5.65% from Rs. 1,965.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 232.83 crore in June 2022 down 23.35% from Rs. 303.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 360.73 crore in June 2022 down 14.14% from Rs. 420.15 crore in June 2021.

TATA Cons. Prod EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.30 in June 2021.

TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 790.55 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.87% returns over the last 6 months and 2.42% over the last 12 months.

TATA Consumer Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,076.88 1,948.42 1,965.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,076.88 1,948.42 1,965.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 747.94 735.95 886.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 551.55 441.18 416.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.26 -10.18 -20.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 97.86 80.27 88.36
Depreciation 35.09 35.05 34.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 127.48 142.07 86.14
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 255.48 271.51 233.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 271.74 252.57 239.04
Other Income 53.90 37.88 146.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 325.64 290.45 385.27
Interest 7.14 7.19 7.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 318.50 283.26 377.61
Exceptional Items -11.10 -10.63 --
P/L Before Tax 307.40 272.63 377.61
Tax 74.57 66.44 73.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 232.83 206.19 303.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 232.83 206.19 303.74
Equity Share Capital 92.16 92.16 92.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.53 2.24 3.30
Diluted EPS 2.53 2.24 3.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.53 2.24 3.30
Diluted EPS 2.53 2.24 3.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:00 am
