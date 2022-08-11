English
    TATA Cons. Prod Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,076.88 crore, up 5.65% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TATA Consumer Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,076.88 crore in June 2022 up 5.65% from Rs. 1,965.89 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 232.83 crore in June 2022 down 23.35% from Rs. 303.74 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 360.73 crore in June 2022 down 14.14% from Rs. 420.15 crore in June 2021.

    TATA Cons. Prod EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.30 in June 2021.

    Close

    TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 790.55 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.87% returns over the last 6 months and 2.42% over the last 12 months.

    TATA Consumer Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,076.881,948.421,965.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,076.881,948.421,965.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials747.94735.95886.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods551.55441.18416.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.26-10.18-20.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost97.8680.2788.36
    Depreciation35.0935.0534.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses127.48142.0786.14
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses255.48271.51233.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax271.74252.57239.04
    Other Income53.9037.88146.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax325.64290.45385.27
    Interest7.147.197.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax318.50283.26377.61
    Exceptional Items-11.10-10.63--
    P/L Before Tax307.40272.63377.61
    Tax74.5766.4473.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities232.83206.19303.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period232.83206.19303.74
    Equity Share Capital92.1692.1692.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.532.243.30
    Diluted EPS2.532.243.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.532.243.30
    Diluted EPS2.532.243.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:00 am
