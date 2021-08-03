TATA Cons. Prod Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,965.89 crore, up 22.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,965.89 crore in June 2021 up 22.45% from Rs. 1,605.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.74 crore in June 2021 up 30.75% from Rs. 232.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 420.15 crore in June 2021 up 13.13% from Rs. 371.38 crore in June 2020.

TATA Cons. Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.52 in June 2020.

TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 759.55 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)