 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TATA Cons. Prod Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,153.31 crore, up 6.05% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TATA Consumer Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,153.31 crore in December 2022 up 6.05% from Rs. 2,030.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 237.26 crore in December 2022 up 26.55% from Rs. 187.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 371.51 crore in December 2022 up 22.03% from Rs. 304.44 crore in December 2021.

TATA Consumer Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,153.31 2,130.78 2,030.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,153.31 2,130.78 2,030.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 779.59 791.57 746.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 602.03 551.73 440.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -66.49 -49.10 57.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 100.77 95.65 90.91
Depreciation 36.55 36.19 35.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 144.27 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 409.32 260.62 414.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 291.54 299.85 244.91
Other Income 43.42 24.09 23.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 334.96 323.94 268.71
Interest 7.33 7.30 7.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 327.63 316.64 261.43
Exceptional Items -8.00 -6.95 -9.41
P/L Before Tax 319.63 309.69 252.02
Tax 82.37 80.17 64.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 237.26 229.52 187.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 237.26 229.52 187.48
Equity Share Capital 92.90 92.16 92.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.56 2.49 2.03
Diluted EPS 2.56 2.49 2.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.56 2.49 2.03
Diluted EPS 2.56 2.49 2.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited