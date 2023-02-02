TATA Cons. Prod Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,153.31 crore, up 6.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,153.31 crore in December 2022 up 6.05% from Rs. 2,030.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 237.26 crore in December 2022 up 26.55% from Rs. 187.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 371.51 crore in December 2022 up 22.03% from Rs. 304.44 crore in December 2021.

TATA Cons. Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 2.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.03 in December 2021.

