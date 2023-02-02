English
    TATA Cons. Prod Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,153.31 crore, up 6.05% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TATA Consumer Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,153.31 crore in December 2022 up 6.05% from Rs. 2,030.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 237.26 crore in December 2022 up 26.55% from Rs. 187.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 371.51 crore in December 2022 up 22.03% from Rs. 304.44 crore in December 2021.

    TATA Consumer Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,153.312,130.782,030.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,153.312,130.782,030.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials779.59791.57746.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods602.03551.73440.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-66.49-49.1057.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost100.7795.6590.91
    Depreciation36.5536.1935.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--144.27--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses409.32260.62414.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax291.54299.85244.91
    Other Income43.4224.0923.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax334.96323.94268.71
    Interest7.337.307.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax327.63316.64261.43
    Exceptional Items-8.00-6.95-9.41
    P/L Before Tax319.63309.69252.02
    Tax82.3780.1764.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities237.26229.52187.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period237.26229.52187.48
    Equity Share Capital92.9092.1692.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.562.492.03
    Diluted EPS2.562.492.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.562.492.03
    Diluted EPS2.562.492.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited