TATA Cons. Prod Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,962.73 crore, up 34.12% Y-o-Y

February 03, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TATA Consumer Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,962.73 crore in December 2020 up 34.12% from Rs. 1,463.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.12 crore in December 2020 down 4.8% from Rs. 142.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.13 crore in December 2020 down 4.13% from Rs. 231.70 crore in December 2019.

TATA Cons. Prod EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.55 in December 2019.

TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 575.35 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.54% returns over the last 6 months and 51.87% over the last 12 months.

TATA Consumer Products
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,962.731,736.141,463.45
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,962.731,736.141,463.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,061.64863.14601.49
Purchase of Traded Goods367.97353.86309.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-57.43-87.74-10.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost80.1877.4569.09
Depreciation32.4130.8429.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses126.6490.04107.69
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses186.62185.66179.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax164.70222.89177.49
Other Income25.0233.5724.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax189.72256.46202.30
Interest7.226.467.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax182.50250.00195.14
Exceptional Items-6.37-19.30-0.84
P/L Before Tax176.13230.70194.30
Tax40.0161.3151.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities136.12169.39142.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period136.12169.39142.99
Equity Share Capital92.1692.1692.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.481.841.55
Diluted EPS1.481.841.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.481.841.55
Diluted EPS1.481.841.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
