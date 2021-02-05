TATA Cons. Prod Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,962.73 crore, up 34.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,962.73 crore in December 2020 up 34.12% from Rs. 1,463.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.12 crore in December 2020 down 4.8% from Rs. 142.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.13 crore in December 2020 down 4.13% from Rs. 231.70 crore in December 2019.

TATA Cons. Prod EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.55 in December 2019.

TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 588.05 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.75% returns over the last 6 months and 54.79% over the last 12 months.