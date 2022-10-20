TATA Cons. Prod Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,363.05 crore, up 10.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TATA Consumer Products are:Net Sales at Rs 3,363.05 crore in September 2022 up 10.88% from Rs. 3,033.12 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 327.96 crore in September 2022 up 22.35% from Rs. 268.04 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 463.15 crore in September 2022 up 2.26% from Rs. 452.92 crore in September 2021.
TATA Cons. Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 3.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.91 in September 2021.
|TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 764.55 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.66% returns over the last 6 months and -7.55% over the last 12 months.
|TATA Consumer Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,363.05
|3,326.83
|3,033.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,363.05
|3,326.83
|3,033.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,327.27
|1,360.48
|1,232.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|677.49
|693.47
|485.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-45.55
|-144.87
|19.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|273.83
|277.44
|255.64
|Depreciation
|73.14
|72.92
|69.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|216.90
|211.60
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|479.27
|471.41
|627.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|360.70
|384.38
|343.99
|Other Income
|29.31
|35.34
|39.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|390.01
|419.72
|383.61
|Interest
|19.55
|16.27
|19.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|370.46
|403.45
|363.83
|Exceptional Items
|111.22
|-23.97
|-16.31
|P/L Before Tax
|481.68
|379.48
|347.52
|Tax
|126.70
|102.97
|86.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|354.98
|276.51
|261.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|354.98
|276.51
|261.39
|Minority Interest
|-61.47
|-21.26
|-17.76
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|34.45
|0.21
|24.41
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|327.96
|255.46
|268.04
|Equity Share Capital
|92.16
|92.16
|92.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.56
|2.77
|2.91
|Diluted EPS
|3.56
|2.77
|2.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.85
|2.77
|2.91
|Diluted EPS
|3.56
|2.77
|2.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited