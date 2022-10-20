TATA Cons. Prod Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,363.05 crore, up 10.88% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,363.05 3,326.83 3,033.12 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,363.05 3,326.83 3,033.12 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,327.27 1,360.48 1,232.02 Purchase of Traded Goods 677.49 693.47 485.15 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -45.55 -144.87 19.12 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 273.83 277.44 255.64 Depreciation 73.14 72.92 69.31 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 216.90 211.60 -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 479.27 471.41 627.89 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 360.70 384.38 343.99 Other Income 29.31 35.34 39.62 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 390.01 419.72 383.61 Interest 19.55 16.27 19.78 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 370.46 403.45 363.83 Exceptional Items 111.22 -23.97 -16.31 P/L Before Tax 481.68 379.48 347.52 Tax 126.70 102.97 86.13 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 354.98 276.51 261.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 354.98 276.51 261.39 Minority Interest -61.47 -21.26 -17.76 Share Of P/L Of Associates 34.45 0.21 24.41 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 327.96 255.46 268.04 Equity Share Capital 92.16 92.16 92.16 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.56 2.77 2.91 Diluted EPS 3.56 2.77 2.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.85 2.77 2.91 Diluted EPS 3.56 2.77 2.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited