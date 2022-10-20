TATA Cons. Prod Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,363.05 crore, up 10.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,363.05 crore in September 2022 up 10.88% from Rs. 3,033.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 327.96 crore in September 2022 up 22.35% from Rs. 268.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 463.15 crore in September 2022 up 2.26% from Rs. 452.92 crore in September 2021.

TATA Cons. Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 3.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.91 in September 2021.