    TATA Cons. Prod Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,363.05 crore, up 10.88% Y-o-Y

    October 20, 2022 / 08:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TATA Consumer Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,363.05 crore in September 2022 up 10.88% from Rs. 3,033.12 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 327.96 crore in September 2022 up 22.35% from Rs. 268.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 463.15 crore in September 2022 up 2.26% from Rs. 452.92 crore in September 2021.

    TATA Cons. Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 3.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.91 in September 2021.

    TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 764.55 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.66% returns over the last 6 months and -7.55% over the last 12 months.

    TATA Consumer Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,363.053,326.833,033.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,363.053,326.833,033.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,327.271,360.481,232.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods677.49693.47485.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-45.55-144.8719.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost273.83277.44255.64
    Depreciation73.1472.9269.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses216.90211.60--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses479.27471.41627.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax360.70384.38343.99
    Other Income29.3135.3439.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax390.01419.72383.61
    Interest19.5516.2719.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax370.46403.45363.83
    Exceptional Items111.22-23.97-16.31
    P/L Before Tax481.68379.48347.52
    Tax126.70102.9786.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities354.98276.51261.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period354.98276.51261.39
    Minority Interest-61.47-21.26-17.76
    Share Of P/L Of Associates34.450.2124.41
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates327.96255.46268.04
    Equity Share Capital92.1692.1692.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.562.772.91
    Diluted EPS3.562.772.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.852.772.91
    Diluted EPS3.562.772.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
