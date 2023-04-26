 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TATA Cons. Prod Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,618.73 crore, up 13.96% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TATA Consumer Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,618.73 crore in March 2023 up 13.96% from Rs. 3,175.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 268.59 crore in March 2023 up 23.47% from Rs. 217.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 566.97 crore in March 2023 up 15.3% from Rs. 491.73 crore in March 2022.

TATA Consumer Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,618.73 3,474.55 3,175.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,618.73 3,474.55 3,175.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,338.31 1,350.50 1,201.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 826.57 705.50 635.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -59.48 -23.98 -78.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 286.07 283.02 268.04
Depreciation 82.86 75.16 72.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 225.56
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 715.59 705.85 478.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 428.81 378.50 372.23
Other Income 55.30 48.93 47.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 484.11 427.43 419.62
Interest 27.66 23.68 16.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 456.45 403.75 403.21
Exceptional Items -6.37 78.57 -18.65
P/L Before Tax 450.08 482.32 384.56
Tax 104.50 112.87 95.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 345.58 369.45 289.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 345.58 369.45 289.24
Minority Interest -20.97 -12.67 -21.51
Share Of P/L Of Associates -56.02 -5.02 -50.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 268.59 351.76 217.54
Equity Share Capital 92.90 92.90 92.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.89 3.79 2.36
Diluted EPS 2.89 3.79 2.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.89 3.79 2.36
Diluted EPS 2.89 3.79 2.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited