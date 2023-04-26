TATA Cons. Prod Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,618.73 crore, up 13.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,618.73 crore in March 2023 up 13.96% from Rs. 3,175.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 268.59 crore in March 2023 up 23.47% from Rs. 217.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 566.97 crore in March 2023 up 15.3% from Rs. 491.73 crore in March 2022.