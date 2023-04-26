English
    TATA Cons. Prod Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,618.73 crore, up 13.96% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TATA Consumer Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,618.73 crore in March 2023 up 13.96% from Rs. 3,175.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 268.59 crore in March 2023 up 23.47% from Rs. 217.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 566.97 crore in March 2023 up 15.3% from Rs. 491.73 crore in March 2022.

    TATA Cons. Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.36 in March 2022.

    TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 734.45 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.24% returns over the last 6 months and -7.35% over the last 12 months.

    TATA Consumer Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,618.733,474.553,175.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,618.733,474.553,175.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,338.311,350.501,201.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods826.57705.50635.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-59.48-23.98-78.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost286.07283.02268.04
    Depreciation82.8675.1672.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----225.56
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses715.59705.85478.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax428.81378.50372.23
    Other Income55.3048.9347.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax484.11427.43419.62
    Interest27.6623.6816.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax456.45403.75403.21
    Exceptional Items-6.3778.57-18.65
    P/L Before Tax450.08482.32384.56
    Tax104.50112.8795.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities345.58369.45289.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period345.58369.45289.24
    Minority Interest-20.97-12.67-21.51
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-56.02-5.02-50.19
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates268.59351.76217.54
    Equity Share Capital92.9092.9092.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.893.792.36
    Diluted EPS2.893.792.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.893.792.36
    Diluted EPS2.893.792.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
