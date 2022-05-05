TATA Cons. Prod Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,175.41 crore, up 4.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,175.41 crore in March 2022 up 4.55% from Rs. 3,037.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 217.54 crore in March 2022 up 303.6% from Rs. 53.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 491.73 crore in March 2022 up 43.29% from Rs. 343.16 crore in March 2021.

TATA Cons. Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2021.

TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 803.30 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.91% returns over the last 6 months and 24.49% over the last 12 months.