TATA Cons. Prod Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,175.41 crore, up 4.55% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TATA Consumer Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,175.41 crore in March 2022 up 4.55% from Rs. 3,037.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 217.54 crore in March 2022 up 303.6% from Rs. 53.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 491.73 crore in March 2022 up 43.29% from Rs. 343.16 crore in March 2021.

TATA Cons. Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2021.

TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 803.30 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.91% returns over the last 6 months and 24.49% over the last 12 months.

TATA Consumer Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,175.41 3,208.38 3,037.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,175.41 3,208.38 3,037.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,201.12 1,161.58 1,322.93
Purchase of Traded Goods 635.92 551.64 533.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -78.35 93.36 -10.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 268.04 258.91 270.22
Depreciation 72.11 69.80 65.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 225.56 -- 216.42
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 478.78 681.23 404.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 372.23 391.86 234.33
Other Income 47.39 25.04 42.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 419.62 416.90 277.29
Interest 16.41 16.16 15.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 403.21 400.74 261.84
Exceptional Items -18.65 -13.18 -63.93
P/L Before Tax 384.56 387.56 197.91
Tax 95.32 99.88 64.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 289.24 287.68 133.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 289.24 287.68 133.34
Minority Interest -21.51 -25.02 -20.45
Share Of P/L Of Associates -50.19 2.39 -58.99
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 217.54 265.05 53.90
Equity Share Capital 92.16 92.16 92.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.36 2.88 0.58
Diluted EPS 2.36 2.88 0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.36 2.88 0.58
Diluted EPS 2.36 2.88 0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 09:00 am
