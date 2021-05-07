TATA Cons. Prod Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,037.22 crore, up 26.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,037.22 crore in March 2021 up 26.29% from Rs. 2,405.03 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.90 crore in March 2021 up 170.47% from Rs. 76.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 343.16 crore in March 2021 up 3.9% from Rs. 330.29 crore in March 2020.

TATA Cons. Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2020.

TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 649.05 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.73% returns over the last 6 months and 93.43% over the last 12 months.