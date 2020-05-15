TATA Cons. Prod Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,405.03 crore, up 35.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TATA Consumer Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,405.03 crore in March 2020 up 35.46% from Rs. 1,775.46 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 76.49 crore in March 2020 down 434.02% from Rs. 22.90 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 330.29 crore in March 2020 up 57.66% from Rs. 209.50 crore in March 2019.
TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 362.80 on May 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.77% returns over the last 6 months and 81.17% over the last 12 months.
|TATA Consumer Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,405.03
|2,492.96
|1,775.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,405.03
|2,492.96
|1,775.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|872.98
|946.79
|813.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|483.56
|466.31
|189.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-44.60
|-5.27
|-30.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|231.57
|219.42
|203.01
|Depreciation
|64.04
|61.44
|32.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|181.37
|201.39
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|371.79
|346.19
|425.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|244.32
|256.69
|141.29
|Other Income
|21.93
|28.54
|35.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|266.25
|285.23
|176.52
|Interest
|18.70
|20.12
|15.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|247.55
|265.11
|161.04
|Exceptional Items
|-264.39
|-0.84
|-8.39
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.84
|264.27
|152.65
|Tax
|33.37
|75.04
|58.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-50.21
|189.23
|93.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-50.21
|189.23
|93.82
|Minority Interest
|45.99
|-15.26
|-13.09
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-72.27
|-4.62
|-57.83
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-76.49
|169.35
|22.90
|Equity Share Capital
|92.16
|92.16
|63.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|1.84
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|1.84
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|1.84
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|1.84
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
