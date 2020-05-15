TATA Cons. Prod Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,405.03 crore, up 35.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,405.03 crore in March 2020 up 35.46% from Rs. 1,775.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 76.49 crore in March 2020 down 434.02% from Rs. 22.90 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 330.29 crore in March 2020 up 57.66% from Rs. 209.50 crore in March 2019.

TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 362.80 on May 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.77% returns over the last 6 months and 81.17% over the last 12 months.