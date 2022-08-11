 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TATA Cons. Prod Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,326.83 crore, up 10.58% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TATA Consumer Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,326.83 crore in June 2022 up 10.58% from Rs. 3,008.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 255.46 crore in June 2022 up 37.97% from Rs. 185.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 492.64 crore in June 2022 up 15.24% from Rs. 427.50 crore in June 2021.

TATA Cons. Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in June 2021.

TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 790.55 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.87% returns over the last 6 months and 2.42% over the last 12 months.

TATA Consumer Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,326.83 3,175.41 3,008.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,326.83 3,175.41 3,008.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,360.48 1,201.12 1,313.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 693.47 635.92 542.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -144.87 -78.35 -73.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 277.44 268.04 265.41
Depreciation 72.92 72.11 66.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 211.60 225.56 158.21
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 471.41 478.78 402.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 384.38 372.23 332.70
Other Income 35.34 47.39 28.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 419.72 419.62 360.71
Interest 16.27 16.41 20.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 403.45 403.21 340.28
Exceptional Items -23.97 -18.65 -3.92
P/L Before Tax 379.48 384.56 336.36
Tax 102.97 95.32 95.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 276.51 289.24 240.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 276.51 289.24 240.65
Minority Interest -21.26 -21.51 -15.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.21 -50.19 -40.41
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 255.46 217.54 185.15
Equity Share Capital 92.16 92.16 92.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.77 2.36 2.01
Diluted EPS 2.77 2.36 2.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.77 2.36 2.01
Diluted EPS 2.77 2.36 2.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results #TATA Cons. Prod #Tata Consumer Products
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.