TATA Cons. Prod Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,326.83 crore, up 10.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,326.83 crore in June 2022 up 10.58% from Rs. 3,008.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 255.46 crore in June 2022 up 37.97% from Rs. 185.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 492.64 crore in June 2022 up 15.24% from Rs. 427.50 crore in June 2021.

TATA Cons. Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in June 2021.

TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 790.55 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.87% returns over the last 6 months and 2.42% over the last 12 months.