TATA Cons. Prod Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,008.46 crore, up 10.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,008.46 crore in June 2021 up 10.85% from Rs. 2,713.91 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 185.15 crore in June 2021 down 43.48% from Rs. 327.56 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 427.50 crore in June 2021 down 17.05% from Rs. 515.36 crore in June 2020.

TATA Cons. Prod EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.55 in June 2020.

TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 759.55 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)