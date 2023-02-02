TATA Cons. Prod Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,474.55 crore, up 8.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,474.55 crore in December 2022 up 8.3% from Rs. 3,208.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 351.76 crore in December 2022 up 32.71% from Rs. 265.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 502.59 crore in December 2022 up 3.26% from Rs. 486.70 crore in December 2021.