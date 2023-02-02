 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TATA Cons. Prod Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,474.55 crore, up 8.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TATA Consumer Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,474.55 crore in December 2022 up 8.3% from Rs. 3,208.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 351.76 crore in December 2022 up 32.71% from Rs. 265.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 502.59 crore in December 2022 up 3.26% from Rs. 486.70 crore in December 2021.

TATA Consumer Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,474.55 3,363.05 3,208.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,474.55 3,363.05 3,208.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,350.50 1,327.27 1,161.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 705.50 677.49 551.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.98 -45.55 93.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 283.02 273.83 258.91
Depreciation 75.16 73.14 69.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 216.90 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 705.85 479.27 681.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 378.50 360.70 391.86
Other Income 48.93 29.31 25.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 427.43 390.01 416.90
Interest 23.68 19.55 16.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 403.75 370.46 400.74
Exceptional Items 78.57 111.22 -13.18
P/L Before Tax 482.32 481.68 387.56
Tax 112.87 126.70 99.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 369.45 354.98 287.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 369.45 354.98 287.68
Minority Interest -12.67 -61.47 -25.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -5.02 34.45 2.39
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 351.76 327.96 265.05
Equity Share Capital 92.90 92.16 92.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.79 3.56 2.88
Diluted EPS 3.79 3.56 2.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.79 3.85 2.88
Diluted EPS 3.79 3.56 2.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited