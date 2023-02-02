English
    Earnings

    TATA Cons. Prod Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,474.55 crore, up 8.3% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TATA Consumer Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,474.55 crore in December 2022 up 8.3% from Rs. 3,208.38 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 351.76 crore in December 2022 up 32.71% from Rs. 265.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 502.59 crore in December 2022 up 3.26% from Rs. 486.70 crore in December 2021.

    TATA Consumer Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,474.553,363.053,208.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,474.553,363.053,208.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,350.501,327.271,161.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods705.50677.49551.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.98-45.5593.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost283.02273.83258.91
    Depreciation75.1673.1469.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--216.90--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses705.85479.27681.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax378.50360.70391.86
    Other Income48.9329.3125.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax427.43390.01416.90
    Interest23.6819.5516.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax403.75370.46400.74
    Exceptional Items78.57111.22-13.18
    P/L Before Tax482.32481.68387.56
    Tax112.87126.7099.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities369.45354.98287.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period369.45354.98287.68
    Minority Interest-12.67-61.47-25.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.0234.452.39
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates351.76327.96265.05
    Equity Share Capital92.9092.1692.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.793.562.88
    Diluted EPS3.793.562.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.793.852.88
    Diluted EPS3.793.562.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited