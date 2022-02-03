TATA Cons. Prod Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,208.38 crore, up 4.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,208.38 crore in December 2021 up 4.52% from Rs. 3,069.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 265.05 crore in December 2021 up 21.49% from Rs. 218.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 486.70 crore in December 2021 up 27.8% from Rs. 380.82 crore in December 2020.

TATA Cons. Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 2.88 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.37 in December 2020.

TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 742.45 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.25% returns over the last 6 months and 29.04% over the last 12 months.