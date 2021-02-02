TATA Cons. Prod Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,069.56 crore, up 23.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,069.56 crore in December 2020 up 23.13% from Rs. 2,492.96 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 218.17 crore in December 2020 up 28.83% from Rs. 169.35 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 380.82 crore in December 2020 up 9.85% from Rs. 346.67 crore in December 2019.

TATA Cons. Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 2.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.84 in December 2019.

TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 584.15 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.57% returns over the last 6 months and 54.19% over the last 12 months.