Tata Communications reports profit of Rs 77 cr

Tata Communications on August 2 reported a profit of Rs 77 crore during the quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a loss of Rs 57.95 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in a statement.

Its revenue grew 12.4 per cent year-on-year on the back of robust performance across all segments, despite industry headwinds.

It also said capital expenditure for this quarter was USD 45 million, compared with USD 60 million in a year ago.

Pratibha K Advani, chief financial officer of Tata Communications, said that the overall share of profitable data services is increasing, and performance during the quarter reflects the continued momentum.

"We have a strong order book and we expect this trend to continue as we keep executing large deals. We are re-imagining and transforming our systems, processes and cost structure to achieve even higher level of efficiencies and profitability," she added.