Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 11:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Communications reports profit of Rs 77 cr

Pratibha K Advani, chief financial officer of Tata Communications, said that the overall share of profitable data services is increasing, and performance during the quarter reflects the continued momentum.

Tata Communications on August 2 reported a profit of Rs 77 crore during the quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a loss of Rs 57.95 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in a statement.

Its revenue grew 12.4 per cent year-on-year on the back of robust performance across all segments, despite industry headwinds.

It also said capital expenditure for this quarter was USD 45 million, compared with USD 60 million in a year ago.

Pratibha K Advani, chief financial officer of Tata Communications, said that the overall share of profitable data services is increasing, and performance during the quarter reflects the continued momentum.

"We have a strong order book and we expect this trend to continue as we keep executing large deals. We are re-imagining and transforming our systems, processes and cost structure to achieve even higher level of efficiencies and profitability," she added.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 11:03 pm

tags #Business #Results #Tata Communications

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

