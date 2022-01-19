Tata Communications Q3 Results: Revenue comes in at Rs 4,185 crore, PAT grows 28% YoY

According to the company's chief financial officer Kabir Ahmed Shakir, the growth in revenue as well as profitability during Q3 FY22 "demonstrates sustained progress in our journey towards our financial fitness".

Tata Communications, the telecom arm of salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group, on January 19 reported a revenue of Rs 4,185 crore (US $558.5 million) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021-22.

On a sequential basis, the numbers grew 0.3 percent while on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, there was a decline of 0.9 percent.

The profit after tax (PAT) came in at Rs 395 crore (US $52.8 million), which was sequentially higher by 7.1 percent. On YoY basis, the net profit soared by 27.8 percent.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 1,082.5 crore (US$ 144.5 million), which marked an increase of 3.5 percent YoY, "with margins in at 25.9 percent, expanding by 110 bps as compared to the same quarter last year", the company said in a press release.

One of the highlights of Tata Communications quarterly performance was the sequential growth in data business, with revenues for the segment being reported as Rs 3,233 crore. This marked a 3 percent QoQ and 3.4 percent YoY growth.

"All 3 segments (core connectivity, digital platforms, and incubation services) of data business witnessed healthy growth on digital platforms and solutions continue to improve and gain growth momentum, revenues grew by 5.2% QoQ and 6.7% YoY within digital platforms," the company noted.

Commenting on the results, Tata Communications MD and CEO A S Lakshminarayanan said, “We witnessed another quarter of good sequential growth in our data business, with digital platforms and solutions delivering robust results. We continue to focus on providing holistic solutions to our customers and accelerating their digital transformations.”

According to the company's chief financial officer Kabir Ahmed Shakir, the growth in revenue as well as profitability during Q3 FY22 "demonstrates sustained progress in our journey towards our financial fitness".

"Healthy improvement in free cash flows and reduction in net debt provides us headroom to invest for future growth," the CFO added.