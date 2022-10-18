 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,775.02 crore, up 9.02% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,775.02 crore in September 2022 up 9.02% from Rs. 1,628.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 235.36 crore in September 2022 down 6.44% from Rs. 251.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 516.22 crore in September 2022 down 10.26% from Rs. 575.25 crore in September 2021.

Tata Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.83 in September 2021.

Tata Comm shares closed at 1,195.85 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.56% returns over the last 6 months and -18.11% over the last 12 months.

Tata Communications
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,775.02 1,720.36 1,628.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,775.02 1,720.36 1,628.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 378.53 359.17 309.78
Depreciation 232.08 232.40 229.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 946.51 891.31 786.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 217.90 237.48 302.78
Other Income 66.24 259.02 43.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 284.14 496.50 346.23
Interest 22.97 25.34 22.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 261.17 471.16 323.98
Exceptional Items 46.74 -- 10.08
P/L Before Tax 307.91 471.16 334.06
Tax 72.55 111.54 82.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 235.36 359.62 251.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 235.36 359.62 251.57
Equity Share Capital 285.00 285.00 285.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.26 12.62 8.83
Diluted EPS 8.26 12.62 8.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.26 12.62 8.83
Diluted EPS 8.26 12.62 8.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:55 pm
