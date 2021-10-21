Tata Comm Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,628.17 crore, up 2.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,628.17 crore in September 2021 up 2.26% from Rs. 1,592.15 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 251.57 crore in September 2021 down 36.91% from Rs. 398.73 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 575.25 crore in September 2021 down 17.67% from Rs. 698.75 crore in September 2020.

Tata Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.83 in September 2021 from Rs. 13.99 in September 2020.

Tata Comm shares closed at 1,442.15 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.78% returns over the last 6 months and 50.22% over the last 12 months.