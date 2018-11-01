Tata Comm Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,295.10 crore, up 3.29% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,295.10 crore in September 2018 up 3.29% from Rs. 1,253.81 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.66 crore in September 2018 up 125.41% from Rs. 128.55 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.75 crore in September 2018 down 16.65% from Rs. 330.82 crore in September 2017.

Tata Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.51 in September 2017.

Tata Comm shares closed at 491.40 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -21.94% returns over the last 6 months and -29.08% over the last 12 months.