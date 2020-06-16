Tata Comm Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,488.93 crore, up 4.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,488.93 crore in March 2020 up 4.68% from Rs. 1,422.38 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 146.89 crore in March 2020 up 75.79% from Rs. 606.82 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 449.03 crore in March 2020 up 12.85% from Rs. 397.91 crore in March 2019.

Tata Comm shares closed at 533.80 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.52% returns over the last 6 months and 6.77% over the last 12 months.