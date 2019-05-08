App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 08, 2019 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Comm Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,422.38 crore, up 8.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,422.38 crore in March 2019 up 8.63% from Rs. 1,309.43 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 606.82 crore in March 2019 down 417.23% from Rs. 191.29 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 397.91 crore in March 2019 down 26.94% from Rs. 544.67 crore in March 2018.

Tata Comm shares closed at 567.65 on May 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.58% returns over the last 6 months and -8.02% over the last 12 months.

Tata Communications
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,422.38 1,414.08 1,309.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,422.38 1,414.08 1,309.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 238.48 239.88 202.07
Depreciation 242.77 222.05 238.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 832.36 879.20 811.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 108.77 72.95 57.57
Other Income 46.37 15.39 249.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.14 88.34 306.58
Interest 10.10 6.83 8.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 145.04 81.51 297.69
Exceptional Items -663.25 -- -33.20
P/L Before Tax -518.21 81.51 264.49
Tax 88.61 20.44 73.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -606.82 61.07 191.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -606.82 61.07 191.29
Equity Share Capital 285.00 285.00 285.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.29 2.14 6.71
Diluted EPS -21.29 2.14 6.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.29 2.14 6.71
Diluted EPS -21.29 2.14 6.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 8, 2019 06:13 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Comm #Tata Communications #Telecommunications - Service

