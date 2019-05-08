Tata Comm Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,422.38 crore, up 8.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,422.38 crore in March 2019 up 8.63% from Rs. 1,309.43 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 606.82 crore in March 2019 down 417.23% from Rs. 191.29 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 397.91 crore in March 2019 down 26.94% from Rs. 544.67 crore in March 2018.
Tata Comm shares closed at 567.65 on May 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.58% returns over the last 6 months and -8.02% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tata Communications
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,422.38
|1,414.08
|1,309.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,422.38
|1,414.08
|1,309.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|238.48
|239.88
|202.07
|Depreciation
|242.77
|222.05
|238.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|832.36
|879.20
|811.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|108.77
|72.95
|57.57
|Other Income
|46.37
|15.39
|249.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|155.14
|88.34
|306.58
|Interest
|10.10
|6.83
|8.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|145.04
|81.51
|297.69
|Exceptional Items
|-663.25
|--
|-33.20
|P/L Before Tax
|-518.21
|81.51
|264.49
|Tax
|88.61
|20.44
|73.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-606.82
|61.07
|191.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-606.82
|61.07
|191.29
|Equity Share Capital
|285.00
|285.00
|285.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.29
|2.14
|6.71
|Diluted EPS
|-21.29
|2.14
|6.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.29
|2.14
|6.71
|Diluted EPS
|-21.29
|2.14
|6.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited