Tata Comm Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,422.38 crore, up 8.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,422.38 crore in March 2019 up 8.63% from Rs. 1,309.43 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 606.82 crore in March 2019 down 417.23% from Rs. 191.29 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 397.91 crore in March 2019 down 26.94% from Rs. 544.67 crore in March 2018.

Tata Comm shares closed at 567.65 on May 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.58% returns over the last 6 months and -8.02% over the last 12 months.