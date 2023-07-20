Tata Comm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,975.08 crore, up 14.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,975.08 crore in June 2023 up 14.81% from Rs. 1,720.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 328.16 crore in June 2023 down 8.75% from Rs. 359.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 698.98 crore in June 2023 down 4.1% from Rs. 728.90 crore in June 2022.

Tata Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.62 in June 2022.

Tata Comm shares closed at 1,618.40 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.59% returns over the last 6 months and 59.94% over the last 12 months.