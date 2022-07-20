 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Comm Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,720.36 crore, up 9.15% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,720.36 crore in June 2022 up 9.15% from Rs. 1,576.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 359.62 crore in June 2022 up 7.75% from Rs. 333.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 728.90 crore in June 2022 up 13.24% from Rs. 643.66 crore in June 2021.

Tata Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 12.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.71 in June 2021.

Tata Comm shares closed at 995.15 on July 19, 2022 (NSE)

Tata Communications
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,720.36 1,725.28 1,576.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,720.36 1,725.28 1,576.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 359.17 322.43 328.44
Depreciation 232.40 237.59 219.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 891.31 959.27 773.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 237.48 205.99 255.10
Other Income 259.02 298.73 169.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 496.50 504.72 424.10
Interest 25.34 20.50 23.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 471.16 484.22 400.56
Exceptional Items -- 0.70 --
P/L Before Tax 471.16 484.92 400.56
Tax 111.54 128.42 66.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 359.62 356.50 333.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 359.62 356.50 333.75
Equity Share Capital 285.00 285.00 285.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.62 12.51 11.71
Diluted EPS 12.62 12.51 11.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.62 12.51 11.71
Diluted EPS 12.62 12.51 11.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 20, 2022 06:44 pm
