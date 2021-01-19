Tata Comm Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,544.48 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,544.48 crore in December 2020 up 8.87% from Rs. 1,418.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 180.92 crore in December 2020 up 59.34% from Rs. 113.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 505.39 crore in December 2020 up 23.89% from Rs. 407.95 crore in December 2019.

Tata Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 6.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.98 in December 2019.

Tata Comm shares closed at 1,119.50 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.44% returns over the last 6 months and 155.24% over the last 12 months.