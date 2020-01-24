Tata Comm Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,418.68 crore, up 0.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,418.68 crore in December 2019 up 0.33% from Rs. 1,414.08 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.54 crore in December 2019 up 85.92% from Rs. 61.07 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 407.95 crore in December 2019 up 31.43% from Rs. 310.39 crore in December 2018.

Tata Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.14 in December 2018.

Tata Comm shares closed at 454.00 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.78% returns over the last 6 months and -11.87% over the last 12 months.