Tata Comm Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,414.08 crore, up 11.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,414.08 crore in December 2018 up 11.69% from Rs. 1,266.06 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.07 crore in December 2018 down 49.97% from Rs. 122.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.39 crore in December 2018 down 22.3% from Rs. 399.46 crore in December 2017.

Tata Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.28 in December 2017.

Tata Comm shares closed at 490.25 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.20% returns over the last 6 months and -19.62% over the last 12 months.