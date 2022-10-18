 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Comm Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,430.74 crore, up 6.15% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,430.74 crore in September 2022 up 6.15% from Rs. 4,174.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 532.29 crore in September 2022 up 25.13% from Rs. 425.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,166.24 crore in September 2022 up 1.48% from Rs. 1,149.27 crore in September 2021.

Tata Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 18.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.93 in September 2021.

Tata Comm shares closed at 1,195.85 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.56% returns over the last 6 months and -18.11% over the last 12 months.

Tata Communications
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,430.74 4,310.52 4,174.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,430.74 4,310.52 4,174.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 870.37 806.67 728.48
Depreciation 551.63 536.86 541.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,430.75 2,426.82 2,332.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 577.99 540.17 571.25
Other Income 36.62 233.99 36.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 614.61 774.16 607.67
Interest 97.78 79.90 90.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 516.83 694.26 516.85
Exceptional Items 76.35 -- 12.74
P/L Before Tax 593.18 694.26 529.59
Tax 65.85 159.14 103.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 527.33 535.12 425.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 527.33 535.12 425.81
Minority Interest -1.97 -1.06 -1.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates 6.93 9.70 0.64
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 532.29 543.76 425.38
Equity Share Capital 285.00 285.00 285.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.68 19.08 14.93
Diluted EPS 18.68 19.08 14.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.68 19.08 14.93
Diluted EPS 18.68 19.08 14.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Comm #Tata Communications #Telecommunications - Service
first published: Oct 18, 2022 11:00 pm
