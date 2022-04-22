 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Comm Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,263.03 crore, up 4.66% Y-o-Y

Apr 22, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,263.03 crore in March 2022 up 4.66% from Rs. 4,073.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 365.06 crore in March 2022 up 22.01% from Rs. 299.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,308.86 crore in March 2022 up 21.99% from Rs. 1,072.89 crore in March 2021.

Tata Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 12.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.50 in March 2021.

Tata Comm shares closed at 1,282.00 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.14% returns over the last 6 months and 13.98% over the last 12 months.

Tata Communications
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,263.03 4,184.89 4,073.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,263.03 4,184.89 4,073.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 768.38 733.79 754.70
Depreciation 588.72 542.46 595.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,449.31 2,368.62 2,303.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 456.62 540.02 420.16
Other Income 263.52 18.80 57.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 720.14 558.82 477.86
Interest 89.77 83.45 93.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 630.37 475.37 384.79
Exceptional Items -20.89 8.49 1.15
P/L Before Tax 609.48 483.86 385.94
Tax 243.27 95.81 87.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 366.21 388.05 298.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 366.21 388.05 298.73
Minority Interest -3.61 2.56 -0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.46 4.60 0.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 365.06 395.21 299.20
Equity Share Capital 285.00 285.00 285.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.81 13.87 10.50
Diluted EPS 12.81 13.87 10.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.81 13.62 10.50
Diluted EPS 12.81 13.87 10.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 22, 2022 09:44 am
