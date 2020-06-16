Tata Comm Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,397.89 crore, up 3.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,397.89 crore in March 2020 up 3.64% from Rs. 4,243.51 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 275.02 crore in March 2020 down 38.33% from Rs. 198.82 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 906.17 crore in March 2020 up 25.04% from Rs. 724.73 crore in March 2019.

Tata Comm shares closed at 533.80 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.52% returns over the last 6 months and 6.77% over the last 12 months.