Tata Comm Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,243.51 crore, up 5.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,243.51 crore in March 2019 up 5.86% from Rs. 4,008.58 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 198.82 crore in March 2019 down 65.04% from Rs. 120.47 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 724.73 crore in March 2019 down 8.08% from Rs. 788.42 crore in March 2018.
Tata Comm shares closed at 559.00 on May 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.89% returns over the last 6 months and -9.42% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tata Communications
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,243.51
|4,269.47
|4,008.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,243.51
|4,269.47
|4,008.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|768.78
|757.11
|754.70
|Depreciation
|558.66
|523.48
|505.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,789.47
|2,669.80
|2,698.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|126.60
|319.08
|50.31
|Other Income
|39.47
|19.18
|232.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|166.07
|338.26
|283.27
|Interest
|103.85
|104.00
|91.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|62.22
|234.26
|192.23
|Exceptional Items
|0.67
|--
|-162.11
|P/L Before Tax
|62.89
|234.26
|30.12
|Tax
|100.68
|66.73
|145.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-37.79
|167.53
|-114.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-37.79
|167.53
|-114.94
|Minority Interest
|-0.37
|-0.53
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-160.66
|6.29
|-5.53
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-198.82
|173.29
|-120.47
|Equity Share Capital
|285.00
|285.00
|285.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.98
|6.08
|-4.24
|Diluted EPS
|-6.98
|6.08
|-4.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.98
|6.08
|-4.24
|Diluted EPS
|-6.98
|6.08
|-4.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited