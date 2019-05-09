Tata Comm Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,243.51 crore, up 5.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,243.51 crore in March 2019 up 5.86% from Rs. 4,008.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 198.82 crore in March 2019 down 65.04% from Rs. 120.47 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 724.73 crore in March 2019 down 8.08% from Rs. 788.42 crore in March 2018.

Tata Comm shares closed at 559.00 on May 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.89% returns over the last 6 months and -9.42% over the last 12 months.