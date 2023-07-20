English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tata Comm Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,771.36 crore, up 10.69% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,771.36 crore in June 2023 up 10.69% from Rs. 4,310.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 381.69 crore in June 2023 down 29.81% from Rs. 543.76 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,212.67 crore in June 2023 down 7.5% from Rs. 1,311.02 crore in June 2022.

    Tata Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.08 in June 2022.

    Tata Comm shares closed at 1,618.40 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.59% returns over the last 6 months and 59.94% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Communications
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,771.364,568.664,310.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,771.364,568.664,310.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,043.47999.61806.67
    Depreciation579.74618.50536.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,703.852,534.832,426.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax444.30415.72540.17
    Other Income188.6361.79233.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax632.93477.51774.16
    Interest131.03132.1179.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax501.90345.40694.26
    Exceptional Items1.97----
    P/L Before Tax503.87345.40694.26
    Tax130.6328.05159.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities373.24317.35535.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period373.24317.35535.12
    Minority Interest-0.06-0.61-1.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates8.519.299.70
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates381.69326.03543.76
    Equity Share Capital285.00285.00285.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.3911.4419.08
    Diluted EPS13.3911.4419.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.3911.4419.08
    Diluted EPS13.3911.4419.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Comm #Tata Communications #Telecommunications - Service
    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!