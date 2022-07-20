English
    Tata Comm Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,310.52 crore, up 5.06% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,310.52 crore in June 2022 up 5.06% from Rs. 4,102.79 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 543.76 crore in June 2022 up 83.63% from Rs. 296.11 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,311.02 crore in June 2022 up 31.18% from Rs. 999.40 crore in June 2021.

    Tata Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 19.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.39 in June 2021.

    Tata Comm shares closed at 995.15 on July 19, 2022 (NSE)

    Tata Communications
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,310.524,263.034,102.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,310.524,263.034,102.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost806.67768.38809.69
    Depreciation536.86588.72531.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,426.822,449.312,307.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax540.17456.62454.29
    Other Income233.99263.5213.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax774.16720.14467.64
    Interest79.9089.7796.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax694.26630.37371.43
    Exceptional Items---20.895.62
    P/L Before Tax694.26609.48377.05
    Tax159.14243.2779.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities535.12366.21297.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period535.12366.21297.78
    Minority Interest-1.06-3.61-0.79
    Share Of P/L Of Associates9.702.46-0.88
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates543.76365.06296.11
    Equity Share Capital285.00285.00285.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.0812.8110.39
    Diluted EPS19.0812.8110.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.0812.8110.39
    Diluted EPS19.0812.8110.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Comm #Tata Communications #Telecommunications - Service
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 06:44 pm
