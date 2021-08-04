Tata Comm Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,102.79 crore, down 6.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,102.79 crore in June 2021 down 6.82% from Rs. 4,402.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 296.11 crore in June 2021 up 14.86% from Rs. 257.80 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 999.40 crore in June 2021 down 5.4% from Rs. 1,056.50 crore in June 2020.

Tata Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 10.39 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.05 in June 2020.

Tata Comm shares closed at 1,513.25 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.82% returns over the last 6 months and 82.18% over the last 12 months.