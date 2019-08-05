Tata Comm Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,168.62 crore, up 6.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,168.62 crore in June 2019 up 6.55% from Rs. 3,912.28 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.61 crore in June 2019 up 230.98% from Rs. 58.49 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 834.47 crore in June 2019 up 43.92% from Rs. 579.83 crore in June 2018.

Tata Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 2.69 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2018.

Tata Comm shares closed at 467.95 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.41% returns over the last 6 months and -20.31% over the last 12 months.