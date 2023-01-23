Tata Comm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,528.34 crore, up 8.21% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 4,528.34 4,430.74 4,184.89 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4,528.34 4,430.74 4,184.89 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 920.81 870.37 733.79 Depreciation 554.82 551.63 542.46 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2,530.17 2,430.75 2,368.62 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 522.54 577.99 540.02 Other Income 30.75 36.62 18.80 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 553.29 614.61 558.82 Interest 122.67 97.78 83.45 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 430.62 516.83 475.37 Exceptional Items -- 76.35 8.49 P/L Before Tax 430.62 593.18 483.86 Tax 43.58 65.85 95.81 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 387.04 527.33 388.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 387.04 527.33 388.05 Minority Interest -1.27 -1.97 2.56 Share Of P/L Of Associates 8.11 6.93 4.60 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 393.88 532.29 395.21 Equity Share Capital 285.00 285.00 285.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.82 18.68 13.87 Diluted EPS 13.82 18.68 13.87 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.82 18.68 13.62 Diluted EPS 13.82 18.68 13.87 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited