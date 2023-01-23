 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Comm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,528.34 crore, up 8.21% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Communications are:Net Sales at Rs 4,528.34 crore in December 2022 up 8.21% from Rs. 4,184.89 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 393.88 crore in December 2022 down 0.34% from Rs. 395.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,108.11 crore in December 2022 up 0.62% from Rs. 1,101.28 crore in December 2021.
Tata Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.87 in December 2021. Tata Comm shares closed at 1,346.00 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.52% returns over the last 6 months and 4.07% over the last 12 months.
Tata Communications
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations4,528.344,430.744,184.89
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4,528.344,430.744,184.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost920.81870.37733.79
Depreciation554.82551.63542.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2,530.172,430.752,368.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax522.54577.99540.02
Other Income30.7536.6218.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax553.29614.61558.82
Interest122.6797.7883.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax430.62516.83475.37
Exceptional Items--76.358.49
P/L Before Tax430.62593.18483.86
Tax43.5865.8595.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities387.04527.33388.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period387.04527.33388.05
Minority Interest-1.27-1.972.56
Share Of P/L Of Associates8.116.934.60
Net P/L After M.I & Associates393.88532.29395.21
Equity Share Capital285.00285.00285.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.8218.6813.87
Diluted EPS13.8218.6813.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.8218.6813.62
Diluted EPS13.8218.6813.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Comm #Tata Communications #Telecommunications - Service
first published: Jan 23, 2023 10:44 pm