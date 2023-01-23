Tata Comm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,528.34 crore, up 8.21% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Communications are:Net Sales at Rs 4,528.34 crore in December 2022 up 8.21% from Rs. 4,184.89 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 393.88 crore in December 2022 down 0.34% from Rs. 395.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,108.11 crore in December 2022 up 0.62% from Rs. 1,101.28 crore in December 2021.
Tata Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.87 in December 2021.
|Tata Comm shares closed at 1,346.00 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.52% returns over the last 6 months and 4.07% over the last 12 months.
|Tata Communications
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,528.34
|4,430.74
|4,184.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,528.34
|4,430.74
|4,184.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|920.81
|870.37
|733.79
|Depreciation
|554.82
|551.63
|542.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,530.17
|2,430.75
|2,368.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|522.54
|577.99
|540.02
|Other Income
|30.75
|36.62
|18.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|553.29
|614.61
|558.82
|Interest
|122.67
|97.78
|83.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|430.62
|516.83
|475.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|76.35
|8.49
|P/L Before Tax
|430.62
|593.18
|483.86
|Tax
|43.58
|65.85
|95.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|387.04
|527.33
|388.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|387.04
|527.33
|388.05
|Minority Interest
|-1.27
|-1.97
|2.56
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|8.11
|6.93
|4.60
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|393.88
|532.29
|395.21
|Equity Share Capital
|285.00
|285.00
|285.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.82
|18.68
|13.87
|Diluted EPS
|13.82
|18.68
|13.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.82
|18.68
|13.62
|Diluted EPS
|13.82
|18.68
|13.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
