Tata Comm Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,222.83 crore, down 0.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,222.83 crore in December 2020 down 0.14% from Rs. 4,228.72 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 309.15 crore in December 2020 up 428.1% from Rs. 58.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,054.32 crore in December 2020 up 36.08% from Rs. 774.78 crore in December 2019.

Tata Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 10.85 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.05 in December 2019.

Tata Comm shares closed at 1,051.35 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.73% returns over the last 6 months and 139.71% over the last 12 months.