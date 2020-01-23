Tata Comm Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,228.72 crore, down 0.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,228.72 crore in December 2019 down 0.95% from Rs. 4,269.47 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.54 crore in December 2019 down 66.22% from Rs. 173.29 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 774.78 crore in December 2019 down 10.09% from Rs. 861.74 crore in December 2018.

Tata Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.08 in December 2018.

Tata Comm shares closed at 448.35 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.19% returns over the last 6 months and -13.09% over the last 12 months.