Tata Coffee Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 261.44 crore, up 37.69% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Coffee are:

Net Sales at Rs 261.44 crore in September 2022 up 37.69% from Rs. 189.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 143.55 crore in September 2022 up 684.86% from Rs. 18.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.99 crore in September 2022 up 53.65% from Rs. 28.63 crore in September 2021.

Tata Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 7.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in September 2021.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 215.75 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.71% returns over the last 6 months and -7.86% over the last 12 months.

Tata Coffee
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 261.44 232.16 189.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 261.44 232.16 189.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 86.88 84.34 70.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.27 26.80 15.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.29 -28.55 -11.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.53 56.61 48.16
Depreciation 5.76 5.91 6.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.50 61.11 47.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.21 25.94 12.80
Other Income 12.02 11.30 9.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.23 37.24 22.29
Interest 1.90 1.15 1.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.33 36.09 21.27
Exceptional Items 147.04 -- --
P/L Before Tax 183.37 36.09 21.27
Tax 39.82 6.13 2.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 143.55 29.96 18.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 143.55 29.96 18.29
Equity Share Capital 18.68 18.68 18.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.69 1.60 0.98
Diluted EPS 7.69 1.60 0.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.68 1.60 0.98
Diluted EPS 7.69 1.60 0.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 12:55 pm
