Tata Coffee Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 261.44 crore, up 37.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 261.44 crore in September 2022 up 37.69% from Rs. 189.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 143.55 crore in September 2022 up 684.86% from Rs. 18.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.99 crore in September 2022 up 53.65% from Rs. 28.63 crore in September 2021.

Tata Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 7.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in September 2021.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 215.75 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.71% returns over the last 6 months and -7.86% over the last 12 months.